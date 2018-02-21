Two more killed in London stabbings

While America grapples with gun violence, here it is knife crime which is snatching too many young lives, too soon. On another night of knife violence in London, a teenager and another young man were killed less than a mile from each other.

It means 16 people have been stabbed to death across the capital so far this year, despite promises by government to tackle the issue, despite warnings from local communities. despite a new initiative by the London mayor, who’s now called for urgent action across government.