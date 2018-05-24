Two men guilty of murdering four children in petrol bomb attack

Two men who petrol bombed a house, killing four children, are tonight beginning life sentences for murder.

Demi Pearson, who was 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight and sister, Lacie who was seven, died in the blaze which was started following a dispute between one of the killers and their older brother. Their three-year-old sister Lia died later in hospital.

The court was told that their mother had dialed 999 before the attack after receiving threats.