Two Just Stop Oil activists have been jailed for up to three years, after causing traffic gridlock when they scaled a bridge on the Dartford Crossing in October last year.

The judge said he wanted to deter others from copying them.

At the same time, another climate campaign group – Extinction Rebellion – says it’s making a shift away from disruptive protests – and will focus on building relationships instead of roadblocks.

They’ve just started four days of protest in central London.