TV host Noel Edmonds’ £300 million court case against Lloyds Bank

The popular quiz show host Noel Edmonds has turned into something of an anti-banks campaigner after he claims he lost millions through his dealings with HBOS. He’s now involved in a £300m compensation battle with Lloyds Banking group, to cover losses relating to the collapse of his entertainment firm a decade ago and what he says is the emotional toll he suffered.

Mr Edmonds has now got his hands on the unpublished financial watchdog’s report into RBS and its disgraced takeover wing. Although his legal fight isn’t simple – as our business editor Siobhan Kennedy reports.