Turmoil and crisis inside the Police Fed of England and Wales

It’s a powerful group that represents rank and file police officers across England and Wales. But the Police Federation is in turmoil – and facing a financial crisis after losing an employment tribunal that could cost it tens of millions of pounds.

Internal documents seen by this programme describe the organisation as “imploding” and riddled with internal conflict. Tonight, we speak to whistleblowers who claim the Federation is plagued by bitter infighting, poor spending controls and a toxic culture.

The Federation has categorically denied these claims – but publicly admits it is facing serious challenges.