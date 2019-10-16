Turkey’s Erdogan defiant in face of international condemnation

Donald Trump has described his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria as “strategically brilliant”, declaring that the Kurds he had abandoned were “much safer now” and were “not angels” anyway.

Syrian government troops have tonight entered the mainly Kurdish city of Kobani, where American and Kurdish forces succeeded in driving out ISIS four years ago. Meanwhile in Ankara, President Erdogan has turned down more calls for a ceasefire.

The American Vice President and Secretary of State are due to meet him tomorrow. We report from southern Turkey.