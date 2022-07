Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are fighting for every last vote, not in a general election, but among the electorate that matters to them right now: Tory members.

The first opinion poll of those members since the race narrowed to two suggests the foreign secretary is starting with a commanding lead.

Over the next six weeks, the two candidates will square off in a countrywide series of hustings. The main point of disagreement – the scale and timing of tax cuts.