Trump vows to strike ‘very fast and very hard’ if Iran retaliates against US

Sitting in his Florida mansion, President Donald Trump took to Twitter and vowed to strike ‘very fast and very hard’ if Iran attacked Americans or their assets.

Today, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab backed America’s right to defend itself but called for lowered tension.

He’s due to go to Washington on Thursday to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who has expressed disappointment with the response from Europe.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has come under fire for not returning from his Caribbean holiday to deal with the crisis. And in the Middle East, the political sands have already begun to shift.

Jonathan Rugman reports from Beirut.