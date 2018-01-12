Trump scraps February London visit

President Trump has provoked a fair bit of outrage here too, after he declared he wouldn’t come to London to open the new US embassy next month because it was a “bad deal” and in an “off location”.

Downing Street insisted the relationship between the two countries remained “strong and deep”, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan, no fan of the US President, said Trump had “got the message” that many Londoners were staunchly opposed. And that provoked a tirade from Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary.