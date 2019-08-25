Trump praises Boris Johnson as ‘the right man’ to deliver Brexit at G7

It was a day of bracing experiences for Boris Johnson.

First, he went for an early morning swim, before meeting with Donald Trump, trying to reboot that extra special relationship, while at the same time gently rebuking him on escalating a trade war with China.

Later on, he held a session with Donald Tusk, the outgoing EU President, who looked very glum after the Prime Minister told him that most of the 39 billion divorce bill won’t be paid if there is no deal.

Here’s how the day unfolded.