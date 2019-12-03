Trump in UK: Macron Spat, NHS trade deal denial and NATO anniversary

The forecast for the next 5 days
Heads of State are meeting in London tonight to mark the 70th anniversary of the military alliance NATO.
The Queen hosted celebrations at Buckingham Palace – but conversation over the canapes may be somewhat awkward. Donald Trump has so far managed to have a spat with the French President; to slip in that that Boris Johnson would “do a good job”, and to deny that the US has any interest in the NHS even if it was “on a silver platter” in post-Brexit trade talks.