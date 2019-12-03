Trump in UK: Macron Spat, NHS trade deal denial and NATO anniversary

Heads of State are meeting in London tonight to mark the 70th anniversary of the military alliance NATO.

The Queen hosted celebrations at Buckingham Palace – but conversation over the canapes may be somewhat awkward. Donald Trump has so far managed to have a spat with the French President; to slip in that that Boris Johnson would “do a good job”, and to deny that the US has any interest in the NHS even if it was “on a silver platter” in post-Brexit trade talks.