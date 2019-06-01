Trump backs Boris Johnson for Tory leader

The forecast for the next 5 days
Donald Trump has endorsed the former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to become leader of the Conservative Party – and thus Prime Minister.
In a breach of diplomatic norms, the US President said Mr Johnson would be “excellent” in the role. He also said he liked the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, but was less warm about Michael Gove.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper ahead of his trip to the UK next week, President Trump said he could help anybody if he endorsed them.