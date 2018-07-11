Trump baby blimp unveiled by protesters

It is only 20 feet high, filled with helium and will only fly for two hours. But the Trump baby blimp has divided opinion on this side of the pond almost as much as the visit of the US President himself. The balloon was the brainchild of an environmental protester and only got off the ground after crowd-funded cash poured in after it was initially banned from taking flight during his three-day stay. We went to meet the man behind what Nigel Farage has described as “the biggest insult to a sitting US President ever”.