Tributes held at Great Manchester Run almost one year on from terror attack

Survivors of the Manchester Arena attack, along with families of some of the twenty two killed – have urged the public to honour those lost and be part of the solution to terror. In an open letter almost one year after the attack they’ve urged people to take on hatred wherever they find it, as well as arguing that the focus of media and social media should be victims and survivors not perpetrators – who often seek publicity. Today some of those injured in the attack took part in the Great Manchester Run.