It’s been a miserable start for many holidaymakers hoping the Jubilee bank holiday weekend would be the chance for a foreign getaway.

The travel firm TUI is cancelling hundreds of flights at Manchester airport, blaming “operational reasons”.

There were also chaotic scenes and lengthy queues at other airports including Heathrow and Bristol, while some passengers at Manchester were left with nowhere to go.

We spoke to one family whose long awaited holiday plans were ruined.