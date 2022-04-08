Trans people excluded from ‘conversion therapy’ ban

The government has committed to banning so-called conversion therapy but it won’t include trans people.

100 organisations pulled support for the UK’s first international LGBT conference, before the government cancelled the event altogether.

The government have said that they ”will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.”

But how does that make the LGBTQ+ community feel?

Today, we speak to a survivor of so-called trans conversion therapy, a former government adviser, Jayne Ozanne, and the chief executive of Stonewall Nancy Kelley.

Sources: ITV News, Sky News

Produced by: Nina Hodgson