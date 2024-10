An inquest into a trainee police officer who took his own life has heard that he had been struggling with the pressures of ‘on-the-job’ training at West Yorkshire Police, while taking a university course for the role at the same time.

The coroner said there was no evidence that any steps could have been taken which would have prevented 21-year-old Anugrah Abraham’s death.

But she also promised a report to the National Police Chiefs Council about addressing mental health in policing.