Train chaos, sunburn and lidos: Britain swelters in record heat

It was not quite the hottest day ever but for many of us it certainly felt like it, as top temperatures in Cambridge reached just over 38 degrees Celsius, a shade over a hundred degrees Fahrenheit, while other countries across Europe have also been smashing their all time heat records.

From a near riot at an outdoor swimming pool to buckling railways – Britain’s infrastructure just isn’t set up for this kind of heat. We’ll get more analysis from our weather presenter Liam Dutton in a moment – first here’s Minnie Stephenson.