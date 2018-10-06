Toynbee Hall renovation: the fight against Britain’s poverty

At the forefront of the battle against poverty for more than a century: Toynbee Hall in London’s East End has helped to pioneer social reform.

And with a recent report finding more than one in ten people in the UK live in persistent poverty – its work has never been more crucial. The Victorian building which inspired national institutions like the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Worker’s Educational Association has just re-opened after extensive renovation. Jane Dodge has been along to see it.