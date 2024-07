“The public aren’t safe.”

That’s what the author of a damning review into the culture at the Nursing and Midwifery council has told this programme.

Today’s review puts the spotlight on an organisation that’s described as having a “toxic culture” with racism in its ranks.

One whistleblower told us that when she tried to raise concerns, she was intimidated to fall in to line. And in another case, it took seven years for one nurse who had been accused of rape and sexual assault to be struck off.