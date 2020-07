Some leading Tory MPs are calling for the highly popular social media app TikTok to be banned because of its ties to China.

It’s owned by the Beijing based company ByteDance – although today its head of European public policy insisted it wasn’t even available in China and all its data was stored in the United States.

The video-sharing app has been downloaded two billion times – so what do the young people who spend so much time on it think about the prospect of a TikTok ban?