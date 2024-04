The Conservative party admits it has known about at least some of the allegations against Mark Menzies for months – but only suspended the whip in the last day.

It’s launched an investigation – which is just as well, as the accusations against the Fylde MP are the kind that only beg more questions.

Among them are claims he used campaign funds to pay off quote, “bad people” who’d locked him in his flat in the early hours of the morning. He disputes all the allegations.