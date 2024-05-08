Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour Party

Another week, another Tory scalp for Keir Starmer.

An MP crossing the floor is usually a cause for celebration by the accepting party but this time not everyone was laying out the welcome mat.

Several Labour members have expressed their concerns that their leadership has been less than discerning in admitting Natalie Elphicke, the MP for Dover, who has – until recently – been highly critical of Labour’s border policy.

Labour said she would not stand in Dover at the next election or be given a peerage.