Tory MP Craig Mackinlay ‘over-spent’ while standing against Farage, court hears

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
A Tory MP over-spent more than twice the legal limit during his 2015 general election campaign while trying to stop the then Ukip leader Nigel Farage becoming an MP, a court has heard. South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, along with his election agent Nathan Gray and Conservative party official Marion Little, are on trial alleged to have been complicit in submitting false expenditure declarations following Mr Mackinlay’s victory.