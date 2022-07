The MP who’s been accused of groping two men at a private members’ club has had the Tory whip suspended – after an investigation was launched.

Chris Pincher dramatically resigned as Conservative deputy chief whip after a drunken incident, admitting that he had embarrassed himself.

According to reports, Boris Johnson spoke to another MP who was with one of the men who was allegedly groped – and the account was “sufficiently concerning” to make him feel more troubled about it.