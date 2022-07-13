Tory leadership: Hunt and Zahawi out of race as Sunak wins first vote

Last time there was a leadership election in the summer 2019, Jeremy Hunt was foreign secretary and he came second. Today, he fell at the first round of voting by failing to clear the 30-vote hurdle.

Last week, Nadhim Zahawi was among those dealing fatal attacks to Boris Johnson’s premiership. Today, despite still being chancellor of the exchequer, he too fell at the first.

The clear front runner is Rishi Sunak.

But Penny Mordaunt, who launched her campaign this morning, wasn’t far behind.

