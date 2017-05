Now to a seat which hasn’t voted Conservative in its 125 year history, but where the Tories think they’re now in with a chance, thanks to the kind of shifting party loyalties and tactical voting we’re seeing across the country. Bishops Auckland has been solid Labour since the First World War, apart from one brief spell in the 30s. But this year UKIP, who got 7,000 votes last time round, have stepped aside. And that could give the Conservatives an opportunity.