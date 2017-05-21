Tories rule out looking again at social care plans

The Tories plans for pensioners – ending the ‘triple lock’ and cutting winter fuel payments as well as the radical change to the funding model for long term social care seem to be damaging their support.

Since their manifesto was published polls indicate up to a 5 per cent drop in their lead. Critics have dubbed the social care measure – under which the value of a person’s home will be included in their assets for the first time – as ‘the dementia tax’.

Labour has said it should be pulled but despite its apparent unpopularity with voters the Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green said the Conservatives will not “look again” at the plans.