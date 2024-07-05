Tories lose all four Oxfordshire seats – including ones formerly held by Prime Ministers

Perhaps nowhere reveals the depths of the Conservative defeat so much as Oxfordshire – where the Tories lost all four of their seats – including two that have been held by former Prime Ministers.

Witney, David Cameron’s old constituency, and Henley-on-Thames – where Boris Johnson was first elected, and which has been Tory for nearly 120 years – Both went Liberal Democrat in the election.

While in nearby Berkshire another PM constituency in Maidenhead also went Lib Dem, a sign of Tory disaffection.