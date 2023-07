The Conservatives are facing a big battle later this week in three by-elections in Somerton and Froome; Selby and Ainsty; and Uxbridge and South Ruislip – which are expected to be heavily contested by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

After months of industrial strike action and the cost of living crisis, not to mention the ongoing Partygate investigation, it looks set to be a tough challenge for the Prime Minister to keep his party on course.