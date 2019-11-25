Tories and Labour promise more money for Wales

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Conservatives and Labour have both promised to spend more money in Wales.
At the launch of his Welsh manifesto today Boris Johnson promised to “unleash a tide of investment”.
Labour’s manifesto – also published today – offers a £3.5bn increase in Wales’s budget.
This evening an opinion poll shows Labour six points ahead of the Conservatives.
That could still mean they lose some seats to the Tories. One of the main battle grounds is North East Wales.
I’ve been there to see how the campaign is going.