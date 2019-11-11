Channel 4 News
11 Nov 2019

Tories and Labour make Armistice Day pledges on armed forces

Home Affairs Correspondent

Many political parties have marked Armistice Day with pledges to improve the lives of members of the armed forces and their supporters.

Labour has promised higher pay and support for children.

While the Conservatives said they would protect veterans from what they called “vexatious” legal action – promising to amend the human rights act.

An issue which is especially sensitive in Northern Ireland – where it’s been greeted with some concern.