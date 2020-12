They are some of the biggest brands on the high street and have been for years.

But Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Burton could all soon vanish, as Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire teeters on the edge of administration.

13,000 jobs are at risk in what would be the biggest retail failure of the coronavirus crisis.

MPs and unions have called for Sir Philip to use his personal fortune to plug a £350 million gap in the group’s pension scheme, if the firm cannot be saved.