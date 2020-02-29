Top civil servant quits over alleged ‘vicious’ campaign by Home Secretary

As resignations go, it was incendiary. Civil servants aren’t expected to turn on their political masters or effectively describe their bosses as liars.

Add to that the fact that the usually faceless Sir Philip Rutnam used a Television interview to announce he was quitting and taking his former employers to court.

Given that the Dominic Cummings has put the civil service in the cross hairs, has the relationship with the Mandarins now turned malign?

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has announced he and his partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby.