The issue of child sexual abuse and assault has been back in the headlines thanks to the website, Everyone’s Invited, where mainly school girls have posted thousands of accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of male pupils.

This comes as the former home secretary Sajid Javid has released a new report about the wider issue of child abuse in the UK, something he describes as an “epidemic”.

We spoke to Sajid Javid and began by asking how shocking the numbers were.