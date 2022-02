We speak to Professor Dinesh Saralaya, a Consultant Respiratory Physician who ran the Novavax trials at Bradford Royal Infirmary and helped lead the hospital’s response to the pandemic.

We’re also joined by Dr Trevor Higgins, who’s chief executive of Bradford Breakthrough – a local employers’ organisation – Shagufta Shad, a vaccination campaigner with the QED Foundation – and Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire.