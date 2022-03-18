Zelenskyy has shown ‘leadership can be transformative’ – Tom Tugendhat MP

Our guest this week is Conservative MP and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat.

Tom talks to Krishnan about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his plans to run for Prime Minister and his time serving in the military during the Iraq war and war in Afghanistan.

Produced by : Freya Pickford

Listen and subscribe

You can listen to and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Or on Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

So join us as we explore the big ideas changing the way we think, act and live – and how much impact we can really have as individuals.

A filmed version of each interview is available on our Channel 4 News YouTube channel – hit subscribe to keep updated on when a new episodes