Tokyo Olympics: Best action often stuck behind paywall

If you’re trying to enjoy the best of Team GB’s medal success – and all the other highlights of the Tokyo Games – where can you actually watch it?

Instead of the instantly available wall to wall coverage which viewers might have been expecting, this time the best action has often been stuck behind a paywall.

Discovery’s £900 million rights deal allows the BBC to show just two live events at the same time.

But dismayed fans say they often don’t include the most anticipated moments, while smaller sports fear they’re missing out on valuable coverage.