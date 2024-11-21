‘Titan’ of the Labour Party John Prescott dies aged 86

He was a giant of the Labour movement, famous for his working class roots, his refusal to play by any rules and for the time he once punched a protestor who lobbed an egg at him during an election trip to North Wales.

John Prescott, who served for a decade as Labour Deputy Prime Minister, has died at the age of 86, with Alzheimers.

Gordon Brown described him as a ‘titan’ who believed in the good in everyone, while Tony Blair called him a ‘commanding presence with a first-rate intellect.

Warning, there is flash photography from the very start of this report.