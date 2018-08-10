Time to log off? The young people beginning to question the power of social media

It’s all about the likes, the followers, the little red hearts which flash up on your screen like a constant tick of approval. But even for a generation wedded to social media, scandals like the Facebook data leak mean they’re beginning to question when they should draw the line and just log off. A new play by the National Youth Theatre – ‘F Off’ – examines the complex relationships between young people and social media.

Symeon Brown went to meet the cast at rehearsals, just as they were coming off a 24-hour digital detox.