Millions of teenagers, not to mention cabinet ministers, love to post on the social media app TikTok. But today the British government said it would ban TikTok from government phones over fears that there could be a risk to ‘sensitive data’.

Many Western governments are concerned that the Chinese government could try to access users’ data from the app.

The company said the move, which brings the UK in line with the US and the European Commission, was being driven by wider geopolitics.