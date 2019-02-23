Three senior Cabinet ministers say they’ll vote for a Brexit delay

If Parliament does not approve the Prime Minister’s deal next week, Brexit should be delayed: this is the view of three senior cabinet ministers who have said they will defy their boss and vote to extend Article 50.

But are they out of sync with the vast majority of Tory members who, reportedly, favour a no-deal Brexit?

For Mrs May dissent has become as regular as breakfast. Could it now be Mr. Corbyn’s turn?

After a week in which nine of his MPs resigned he was out defending his leadership today. And all this ahead of a week of crucial votes.