Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in UK

The number of people known to have tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom has now reached 23.

The novel coronavirus – which causes the COVID-19 disease – has spread to 61 countries and territories, with Qatar announcing its first case of COVID-19 today.

In Iran, the government there says 43 people have died from the virus, and almost 600 people have been infected.

In South Korea, the number with the disease has risen by mpore than 800 in just one day.

One of the 23 cases in the UK, a man from Surrey, has become the first person to be infected without leaving the country.