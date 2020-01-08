Three Britons among 176 killed as plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons are known to be among the 176 people who died when an Ukrainian International Airlines plane came down shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.

It is still not clear what caused this morning’s crash, which came hours after the Iranian missile strikes.

The airline says the Boeing 737 plane was only three years old and had recently been serviced.