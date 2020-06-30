Thousands sign petition to bring charges against police who allegedly took murder scene selfies

Over 25,000 people have signed a petition calling for criminal charges to be brought against two police officers who allegedly took selfies at the murder scene of two women killed in north-west London.

Half-sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered at Fryent Country Park earlier this month. Their killer has not yet been apprehended.

The investigation was thrown into the spotlight last week after this programme reported that two police officers had been arrested and are currently under investigation for misconduct in public office. The Metropolitan Police has said it is “horrified and disgusted by the allegations”.

Bibaa and Nicole’s mother Mina Smallman has accused the officers of dehumanising her daughters. Concerns have also been raised that officers did not act on reports the women were missing. We spoke to Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover and a friend of Mina Smallman, and began by asking how the family is coping.