Thousands of UK job losses announced as coronavirus hits economy hard

The Chancellor may have woken up today to excited headlines welcoming his £30 billion pound plan for jobs, but by lunchtime he was confronted by the chilling reality of thousands more job losses.

Tonight the government announced a raft of new measures easing the lockdown in England.

Outdoor pools, outdoor theatres and amateur sport will be allowed to return from this Saturday.

Beauticians, tattooists, spas and tanning salons can reopen from Monday while indoor gyms, pools and leisure centres can reopen from 25 July.

In Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced the largest lifting of lockdown measures so far.