Thousands of patients in England to have X-rays reviewed

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
More than 5,000 patients across England who have suffered fractures in the past year will need to have their X-rays reviewed, after a hospital trust reported a mix-up in the type of metal plates used to mend the break.
NHS Improvement, which oversees foundation trusts, and the British Orthopaedic Association have launched the review because of concerns that the metal plates could buckle, meaning the patient would need more surgery.