Thousands of passengers are being holed up on a cruise ship in Japan, after ten people on board came down with coronavirus.

Almost 500 people have now died from the virus and there are 24,500 confirmed cases around the world, including a baby, said to have been diagnosed just a few hours after being born.

In the UK, the government’s emergency Cobra committee met again today to discuss the epidemic, as ministers urged all British citizens to leave China as soon as they can.