Yesterday the Prime Minister was promising to “build, build, build” the country out of an ailing Covid-induced downturn.

Today the reality: axe, axe, axe – thousands of jobs.

Most of the carnage is in retail. John Lewis, Topshop and Harrods cutting their workforces. The company which owns Upper Crust, best known for its baguettes, announced 5,000 jobs could go.

Aviation was also hit again as EasyJet said it could pull out of Stansted, Southend and Newcastle airports.