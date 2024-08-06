Thousands more riot police ready for further far-right gatherings

Is a terrible week about to get worse? Police monitor thirty more locations for potential unrest tomorrow as immigration lawyers fear that they are now being targeted.

When immigration lawyers become the target of far right extremists the rule of law itself is under attack. Like a sudden and violent summer storm without apparent end this week’s crisis threatens on so many fronts. With thirty potential points of unrest being monitored tomorrow

it raises the question on when and how order can be restored. The clashes with police and the attacks on Muslim communities and asylum seekers, have been described by senior police officers as a national critical incident. While the desecration of graves is an echo of a very dark past. Tonight we hear from one family.